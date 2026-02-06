Congress MP Criticizes PM Modi for Sidestepping Parliamentary Protocol
Congress MP KC Venugopal has challenged PM Modi's conduct during a critical parliamentary debate, claiming procedural violations in the PM's avoidance of a mandated response. Venugopal urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to clarify the deviation from established rules, emphasizing the importance of adherence to constitutional obligations.
In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MP KC Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of significant procedural violations during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on February 5. Venugopal highlighted that Modi had failed to fulfill his duty of replying to the motion, creating confusion across the nation.
The MP stressed that according to Rule 20, the Prime Minister is obliged to clarify the government's stance at the end of such discussions. In the event of inability to do so, the Prime Minister must inform the House. Venugopal criticized the breach of protocol, urging the Speaker to ensure adherence to the established rules that govern parliamentary proceedings.
Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the matter in the Rajya Sabha, deflecting criticism by attacking the Congress party. He accused them of harboring animosity while claiming to promote unity. Modi criticized past Congress policies, asserting a contrast between the 'remote-controlled' governance of Congress and his people's governance approach. (ANI)
