Spa Scandal: Gang's Criminal Rampage Exposed

Local authorities in Thiruvalla, Kerala, have arrested notorious gangster Subin Alexander and his associate amid accusations of sexual assault at a spa. According to police reports, the criminal duo is part of a gang involved in a series of unlawful activities, including threats to extort money from the spa owners.

On February 1, the gang reportedly targeted the spa, leading to the assault of an employee. The perpetrators used a knife to threaten a woman staffer, compelling her into a room where the assault allegedly took place. Other employees fell victim to harassment and robbery during the incident.

Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Jiju TR, caught the suspects after a tip-off, while the search for four remaining accomplices continues. CCTV footage capturing the gang's misdeeds has intensified public outrage, with Kerala Health Minister Veena George demanding stringent action against the culprits.

