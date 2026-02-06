Supreme Court Dismisses Jan Suraaj's Plea to Overturn Bihar Election over Cash Distribution Allegations

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, which sought to annul the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The party alleged that the elections were influenced through the illegal distribution of Rs. 15,600 crores in cash to voters.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, leading a bench, stated that the petitioners could seek relief from the High Court, noting that the Supreme Court cannot intervene in such matters without proper procedure. The bench remarked on the partisan nature of the appeal, emphasizing the need for a non-partisan entity to raise such issues.

The Jan Suraaj party accused the then Bihar government, under Nitish Kumar, of expanding the beneficiaries of the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" before the elections. According to the petition, this strategy, along with the use of Bihar's Contingency Fund, violated constitutional provisions by influencing the electorate through state-sponsored financial incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)