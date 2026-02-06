DGCA Intensifies Aviation Safety Oversight for 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has significantly ramped up its safety oversight for the aviation sector in 2025, according to a statement made by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, to the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The aviation watchdog completed 3,890 surveillance inspections and 56 regulatory audits, in addition to 84 checks on foreign aircraft and 492 ramp inspections to enforce compliance with safety regulations.

Addressing operational concerns, Minister Mohol revealed that since January 2025, 377 aircraft had been identified with recurring technical issues within a fleet of 754 operated by scheduled airlines. Details of these findings have been submitted to the Lok Sabha in an annexure. Furthermore, the DGCA has implemented unplanned measures, including 874 spot checks and 550 night inspections, in a bid to monitor operations without prior notice.

On staffing, the government acknowledged an increase in sanctioned technical positions at the DGCA from 637 in 2022 to 1,063 to meet future regulatory needs. To enhance oversight, the DGCA issued Surveillance and Enforcement Division Circular No. 1/2025 to mandate the use of the eGCA portal for surveillance activities. Mohol also noted that no domestic airlines scheduled flights to or from Singrauli Airport for the Winter Schedule 2025.

