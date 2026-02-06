Thol Thirumavalavan Criticizes BJP for Silencing Opposition in Parliament

VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday criticized the BJP for what he called a 'murder of democracy.' He was addressing the media at the Chennai airport about the passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address without a concluding speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Thirumavalavan, this was unprecedented in the history of the Indian Parliament. He accused the ruling BJP of deliberately creating chaos to silence the Opposition and dodge accountability on sensitive issues, including the relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.

He also criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly displaying anti-Tamil sentiment in her remarks. Thirumavalavan praised Kamal Haasan for countering the BJP's stance and outlined VCK's election plans, including drafting a manifesto and organizing booth-level activities.