Thol Thirumavalavan Criticizes BJP for Silencing Opposition in Parliament
VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan lambasted the BJP for bypassing Prime Minister Modi's response during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, branding it a 'murder of democracy.' He claimed the ruling party silenced the Opposition, evading accountability on various issues, including ties with US President Trump.
- Country:
- India
VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday criticized the BJP for what he called a 'murder of democracy.' He was addressing the media at the Chennai airport about the passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address without a concluding speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to Thirumavalavan, this was unprecedented in the history of the Indian Parliament. He accused the ruling BJP of deliberately creating chaos to silence the Opposition and dodge accountability on sensitive issues, including the relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.
He also criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly displaying anti-Tamil sentiment in her remarks. Thirumavalavan praised Kamal Haasan for countering the BJP's stance and outlined VCK's election plans, including drafting a manifesto and organizing booth-level activities.
ALSO READ
High Alert in Tamil Nadu: Avian Flu Fears Spark Urgent Response
DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos
Parliament Chaos: Opposition Alleges Government's Role in Disruptive Debates
Rajasthan Opposition Criticizes Budget Execution and Government Irregularities
Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu Over Minister's Migrant Remarks