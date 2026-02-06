Himachal Pradesh's Major Police Reshuffle Shakes Up Top Positions

In a strategic move to bolster the state's law enforcement framework, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a major administrative reshuffle, impacting 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two state police service officers, as reported in a notification from the Department of Home on Thursday.

Prominent changes include the appointment of Vinod Kumar as the new Superintendent of Police in Mandi, while Raman Sharma will now report to the Police Headquarters in Shimla. Abhishek Dular has been assigned as Inspector General of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Shimla, and DK Chaudhary takes over as Inspector General of Police, Armed Police and Training, Daroh.

This reshuffle extends to district-level shifts; Superintendent Sakshi Verma moves to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Mandi, emphasizing the state's commitment to addressing regional security issues. Additionally, Gaurav Singh is now positioned as Superintendent of Police, Shimla, underlining the administration's focus on enhancing regional law enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)