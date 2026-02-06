Insolvency and Deception: The Case of Richa Industries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a former resolution professional under the stringent anti-money laundering law. This arrest marks a significant development in the investigation of a massive financial scam that has left public sector banks in a state of significant financial loss.

Arvind Kumar, who was appointed as the resolution professional for Richa Industries Ltd., is alleged to have exploited his position for personal gain, entering into fraudulent transactions worth crores of rupees. The ED claims that substantial funds were diverted through complex transactions involving individuals associated with Kumar, thus implicating him in the broader scheme of financial malpractice.

The ED's probe into Kumar's dealings highlights serious lapses in the insolvency resolution process. Their findings suggest that Kumar was instrumental in orchestrating a conspiracy that resulted in a 94 percent loss to the banks, receiving only Rs 40 crore against admitted claims of Rs 708 crore. The investigation continues as authorities work to trace the full extent of the illicit fund flow.

