Courage Amidst Crisis: Firefighters and EMTs Heroically Evacuate Hospital in Pennsylvania Blaze

A fire at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City led to the evacuation of over 70 patients, engaging emergency medical services across a broad region. While no injuries were reported, the fire caused smoke and water damage. The fire originated on the roof of an older building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dicksoncity | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:30 IST
A devastating fire broke out Wednesday night at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City, northeastern Pennsylvania, necessitating the evacuation of more than 70 patients. In an extraordinary response, emergency medical services from miles around assisted, ensuring no reported injuries, although smoke and water damage ensued.

Footage from bystanders captured the hair-raising moments as smoke surged from the hospital's entrance, and patients, some on gurneys, were transferred to ambulances for relocation to various hospitals. The blaze began on the roof of a former orthopedic building, not in the main hospital structure.

Dickson City's fire chief confirmed a rapid escalation of response efforts, with police aiding in the patient evacuation. Governor Josh Shapiro praised the swift actions of first responders on social media, as various agencies, including the state police and health department, were mobilized to attend to this crisis.

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

