Sangam Vihar Shooting: 27-Year-Old Injured, Accused Apprehended
A 27-year-old man named Ravinder was shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. He was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The accused, identified as Yogender, was apprehended with public help. Police are investigating a potential prior enmity between the assailant and victim.
A 27-year-old man, Ravinder, was critically injured after being shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday morning. Following a prompt PCR call, police rushed to the scene and transported Ravinder to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for urgent medical intervention.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., prompting the police to respond swiftly to a gunshot report. Ravinder, the son of Prahlad and a resident of Gali No. 3, sustained the injury. Authorities identified the assailant as 26-year-old Yogender from Village Dhirpur, Farrukhabad, UP, who was apprehended with public assistance.
Both the victim and the attacker hailed from Farrukhabad, hinting at a possible pre-existing enmity. The Crime and Forensic teams have been summoned, and a case has been filed under relevant legal sections. Investigation into the motive and circumstances of the shooting continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)