Sangam Vihar Shooting: 27-Year-Old Injured, Accused Apprehended

A 27-year-old man, Ravinder, was critically injured after being shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday morning. Following a prompt PCR call, police rushed to the scene and transported Ravinder to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for urgent medical intervention.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., prompting the police to respond swiftly to a gunshot report. Ravinder, the son of Prahlad and a resident of Gali No. 3, sustained the injury. Authorities identified the assailant as 26-year-old Yogender from Village Dhirpur, Farrukhabad, UP, who was apprehended with public assistance.

Both the victim and the attacker hailed from Farrukhabad, hinting at a possible pre-existing enmity. The Crime and Forensic teams have been summoned, and a case has been filed under relevant legal sections. Investigation into the motive and circumstances of the shooting continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)