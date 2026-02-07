Left Menu

Sangam Vihar Shooting: 27-Year-Old Injured, Accused Apprehended

A 27-year-old man named Ravinder was shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. He was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The accused, identified as Yogender, was apprehended with public help. Police are investigating a potential prior enmity between the assailant and victim.

Updated: 07-02-2026 10:29 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old man, Ravinder, was critically injured after being shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday morning. Following a prompt PCR call, police rushed to the scene and transported Ravinder to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for urgent medical intervention.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., prompting the police to respond swiftly to a gunshot report. Ravinder, the son of Prahlad and a resident of Gali No. 3, sustained the injury. Authorities identified the assailant as 26-year-old Yogender from Village Dhirpur, Farrukhabad, UP, who was apprehended with public assistance.

Both the victim and the attacker hailed from Farrukhabad, hinting at a possible pre-existing enmity. The Crime and Forensic teams have been summoned, and a case has been filed under relevant legal sections. Investigation into the motive and circumstances of the shooting continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

