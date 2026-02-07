Indian Railways Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for 2024-2025

In a massive recruitment drive, Indian Railways has initiated the process to fill 1,43,086 vacancies of non-gazetted personnel according to the Annual Calendar for 2024 and 2025. By the end of 2024, ten Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) covering 92,116 positions were released. These vacancies span diverse roles, including Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians, and positions within the Railway Protection Force.

Significant progress has been made, with the first stage of computer-based tests (CBTs) concluded for 59,678 roles. Additionally, the second phase of examinations for pivotal posts like Assistant Loco Pilots and Junior Engineers has also been completed. Meanwhile, exams for 32,438 level-1 category positions commenced in late November, extending across 140 cities and 15 languages. The Physical Efficiency Test for Constable roles wrapped up on December 6.

The recruitment effort has seen substantial success, with panels for over 34,000 candidates, primarily in safety-related posts, finalized. Nine more CENs for 50,970 openings are lined up for 2025, reflecting the railways' commitment to transparent and efficient hiring. By publishing an annual recruitment calendar, Indian Railways aims to enhance opportunities and streamline processes for aspiring candidates.

