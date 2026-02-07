Left Menu

RJD MP Condemns India-US Trade Agreement as Deceptive

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha strongly criticized the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, accusing the government of deceiving the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:17 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging criticism of the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar Jha accused the Union government of misleading the public. Jha contended that the agreement's altered tariff structures, initially increased under 'threats', ultimately harm India's economy.

Jha pointed out that the historical tariff of 2.9% was coercively escalated to 50%, before being adjusted down to 18%. He questioned whether such changes warrant celebration, suggesting the following public unrest once the full agreement details are disclosed.

Addressing the media, Jha also criticized the presentation of the agreement on Truth Social, finding it disrespectful. He urged the government to reassess the deal's implications on vital sectors like agriculture, emphasizing that India's interests might be compromised under current terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

