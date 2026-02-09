Takaichi's Triumph: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed

In an unprecedented electoral triumph, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her coalition secured a supermajority in the lower house of parliament, boosting her agenda for tax reforms and enhanced military spending.

Takaichi, influenced by Margaret Thatcher, has promised to shift Japan's economic and security policies despite facing opposition and strained ties with China.

The victory underscores a period of political stability and potential economic shifts in Japan, though financial markets remain wary of her proposed tax cuts.