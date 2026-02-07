Left Menu

Historic India-US Trade Framework: A Golden Opportunity for Growth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:31 IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: X/PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the newly announced India-US trade agreement framework, which promises significant gains for Indian farmers and MSMEs. 'Agricultural exports from India to the US will benefit from zero duty, while US agricultural products will not receive similar tariff concessions in India,' he stated.

Goyal emphasized the trade agreement's potential to transform India's economic prospects. The reciprocal tariff reduction from 50% to 18% positions India more favorably than regional neighbors, aiding exporters and contributing to India's growth narrative.

In a joint statement, Goyal assured that the framework safeguards Indian farmers, artisans, and craftsmen from losses while opening expansive opportunities. The deal also moves to zero tariffs on essential Indian exports such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems, and aircraft parts, reinforcing India's competitive edge in the US market.

Goyal highlighted the trade framework's impact on MSMEs targeting US exports, particularly in labor-intensive sectors like textiles, footwear, and jewelry, predicting job creation and bolstered domestic manufacturing.

With tariffs eliminated on a wide array of products, including pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts, and specific exemptions secured under sections relevant to trade in materials and goods, the agreement signals broader export gains for India. The Minister celebrated the framework, marking it a 'Golden letter day' and a historic milestone in India-US economic relations.

The trade dialogue, initially initiated between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in 2025, has culminated in an Interim Agreement poised to double bilateral trade by 2030. This breakthrough promises to elevate the existing trade volume from USD 191 billion to an ambitious USD 500 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

