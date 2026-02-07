Tragedy Strikes at Surajkand Mela: Joyride Collapse Claims Life

A tragic turn of events unfolded at the Surajkand Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, on Saturday when a joyride collapsed, resulting in the death of a brave police inspector and injuries to 13 individuals.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm, explained Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha. The inspector, who heroically attempted to save others as the ride began tilting, succumbed after being struck in the face and head by a part of the ride. An FIR will be filed against the operator, and a thorough investigation is set to follow.

In the wake of this tragedy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini expressed his heartfelt condolences and directed authorities to ensure the injured receive immediate and appropriate care. Meanwhile, details regarding the victim and legal proceedings are being awaited.

