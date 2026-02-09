Left Menu

Precious Metals Surge as Dollar Weakens: Economic Implications Loom

Gold and silver extended gains as the dollar weakened, with investors anticipating a key U.S. labor market report. Spot gold rose significantly while both U.S. gold futures and spot silver increased. Interest rate cuts are expected in 2026, influencing the bullion market amid low-interest-rate environments.

Gold and silver continued their upward trajectory on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, making dollar-denominated metals more affordable internationally. Investors are on edge, awaiting a crucial U.S. labor market report later this week, which is expected to provide further insight into potential interest rate changes.

Spot gold saw a rise of 1.4% to $5,029.09 per ounce, following a nearly 4% surge on Friday. Similarly, spot silver increased by 2.5% after a substantial 10% gain in the previous session. This growth is attributed to the dollar reaching its lowest level since February 4th, benefiting overseas buyers and bolstering the metals market.

Meanwhile, political and economic developments continue to influence investor sentiment. Comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggest the Federal Reserve may not hasten its balance sheet adjustments under the new Fed chair. In addition, any potential rate cuts are being closely watched as non-yielding bullion performs better in low-interest-rate climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

