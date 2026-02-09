Left Menu

Thane Crackdown: The Battle Against Illegal Mining

The Thane tehsildar has ordered FIRs against 108 developers, contractors, and landowners for illegal mining, aiming to recover nearly Rs 118 crore in outstanding penalties. The order enforces provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, marking dues on crucial land documents to halt transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane tehsildar has initiated a major clampdown on illegal mining operations by filing FIRs against 108 developers, contractors, and landowners. The move is aimed at recovering nearly Rs 118 crore in outstanding penalties from these entities.

Issued on February 5, the order cites non-payment of fines previously imposed under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. It escalates the situation by invoking the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, which permits criminal prosecution.

Circle officers are required to report on FIR statuses by Monday, marking due amounts on 7/12 land extracts to prevent property transactions until dues are settled, affecting parties in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

