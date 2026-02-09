Brenton Tarrant Seeks Conviction Overturn: Appeal in Infamous Mosque Attack Case

Brenton Tarrant, the man responsible for the 2019 mosque attacks in New Zealand, is attempting to overturn his conviction, arguing he was not in the right state of mind when he initially pleaded guilty.

Appearing via video link in a Wellington court, Tarrant cited harsh prison conditions as reasons for his supposed compromised mental health during his plea decisions. He is currently serving a life sentence without parole for the attack, which was the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history.

The court is examining whether Tarrant's imprisonment conditions were indeed as harsh as claimed, which could have impacted his ability to make rational choices. A decision on the appeal is expected by Friday, and further proceedings hinge on this outcome.