Mandya's Automotive Transformation: ARAI Center Set to Drive Development

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced plans for a global-standard Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) centre in Mandya. With an investment of Rs 500 crore, the project aims to boost Karnataka's automotive sector. Land allocation from the state government is awaited to proceed with the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 09-02-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy unveiled plans to establish a global-standard Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) centre in Mandya, his Lok Sabha constituency, at a cost of Rs 500 crore. This project is anticipated to significantly enhance Karnataka's automotive sector.

During a Sunday press conference, Kumaraswamy highlighted the need for 100 acres of land for the facility, noting that efforts are underway to secure it from the state government. The minister emphasized the centre's potential as a world-class hub for quality and excellence in the region.

The Minister has already communicated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding land allocation, expressing confidence that it will be granted shortly. The project aims to benefit not only Mandya but also Mysuru, acting as a catalyst for Karnataka's automotive industry. ARAI's role includes being an R&D authority ensuring vehicle safety and standards.

