Taiwan Decries Sentencing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Taiwan's government has criticized the harsh sentencing of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the National Security Law. They called for Lai's release, arguing that the verdict undermines personal liberty, freedom of speech, press freedom, and the people's fundamental rights to hold power accountable.

Jimmy Lai
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

On Monday, Taiwan's government condemned the severe sentence given to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and demanded his release.

According to a statement by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, Lai's sentencing under Hong Kong's National Security Law strips him of personal freedom and infringes upon the freedom of speech and press.

The council further asserted that the decision denies citizens their basic right to hold governing authorities accountable.

