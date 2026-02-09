Jimmy Lai: A Symbol of Press Freedom Struggle in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's leading media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, has been handed a 20-year prison sentence for national security offenses, ending a protracted legal battle that lasted nearly five years. The charges include conspiracy to collaborate with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, positioning this as the city's most publicized national security case.

Lai, the founder of the dismantled Apple Daily newspaper, was first arrested in August 2020, with a Hong Kong court ruling that he was the mastermind behind foreign collusion conspiracies. The sentence falls within the severe penalty range of 10 years to life for serious crimes, with global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemning the decision.

International figures have labeled the proceedings unjust, alleging that the case symbolizes the erosion of press freedom following Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests. Despite being described as a political prisoner, Lai, a British citizen, faces this lengthy sentence amidst concerns for his health and persistent calls for his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)