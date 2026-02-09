British Royals Break Silence on Epstein Files

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate, have expressed their 'deep concern' over the files relating to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This marks their first public comment on the issue, reflecting the royals' attention to the ongoing scandal.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed their sentiments on Monday, stating, 'The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned about the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.'

The public statement underscores the British royals' increasing engagement with issues of sexual misconduct, following the persistent controversies surrounding Epstein's associations and activities.

