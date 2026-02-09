Left Menu

British Royals Break Silence on Epstein Files

Prince William and Princess Kate expressed concern over files related to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In their debut statement on the matter, they emphasized their focus on the victims. Kensington Palace affirmed the couple's deep concern regarding the continuing revelations surrounding Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate, have expressed their 'deep concern' over the files relating to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This marks their first public comment on the issue, reflecting the royals' attention to the ongoing scandal.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed their sentiments on Monday, stating, 'The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned about the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.'

The public statement underscores the British royals' increasing engagement with issues of sexual misconduct, following the persistent controversies surrounding Epstein's associations and activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

