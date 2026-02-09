Left Menu

High Court Orders 24/7 Security for Lawyer Amid Tis Hazari Court Incident

The Delhi High Court has mandated round-the-clock security for a lawyer involved in a reported violence incident at Tis Hazari Court. A three-judge bench has sought comprehensive reports from relevant authorities to understand the situation thoroughly. The inquiry will examine all elements, including the courtroom events.

Updated: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to provide round-the-clock security to a lawyer concerned about an alleged incident of violence at Tis Hazari Court. A Special Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, asked for detailed reports from police and the district judiciary to ascertain what transpired.

After the Chief Justice of India advised the lawyer to approach the High Court, the three-judge Bench, including Justices V Kameswar Rao and Nitin Sambre, took up the matter. They noted the incident could compromise lawyer safety and court dignity, mandating the DCP (North) ensure the lawyer's protection.

The court tasked the Principal District and Sessions Judge with an inquiry, gathering information from relevant parties, including the presiding officer where the alleged incident occurred. With ongoing investigations and security reviews, the matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

