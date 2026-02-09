Deadline Dilemma: Water Supply Efforts Intensify in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has issued a stern directive to companies implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in Bundelkhand and Vindhya. Tasked with achieving 100% water supply in households within 30 days, they face potential FIRs and contract terminations for non-compliance. The directive follows protests over project delays.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has set a 30-day deadline for contractors involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission across Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, demanding 100% household water supply or facing legal repercussions, including FIRs and contract terminations.
The directive follows protests from BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput over delays and inadequacies in the water projects, amid signs of near completion across most schemes. Only 3% of villages experience disruptions due to pipeline damages.
With top officials in attendance, Singh launched a 'Jal Sarathi' mobile app to enhance transparency and address grievances. Meanwhile, road restoration post-pipeline work nears completion, as Singh commits to addressing all remaining issues by March's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Investigation and Legal Action
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video
Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'
Biker's Tragic Death Sparks Legal Action in Delhi Pit Incident
Revenge Gone Digital: AI Misuse Sparks Legal Action in Cyber Crime Case