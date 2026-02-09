Deadline Dilemma: Water Supply Efforts Intensify in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has set a 30-day deadline for contractors involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission across Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, demanding 100% household water supply or facing legal repercussions, including FIRs and contract terminations.

The directive follows protests from BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput over delays and inadequacies in the water projects, amid signs of near completion across most schemes. Only 3% of villages experience disruptions due to pipeline damages.

With top officials in attendance, Singh launched a 'Jal Sarathi' mobile app to enhance transparency and address grievances. Meanwhile, road restoration post-pipeline work nears completion, as Singh commits to addressing all remaining issues by March's end.

