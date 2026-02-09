Left Menu

Deadline Dilemma: Water Supply Efforts Intensify in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh has issued a stern directive to companies implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in Bundelkhand and Vindhya. Tasked with achieving 100% water supply in households within 30 days, they face potential FIRs and contract terminations for non-compliance. The directive follows protests over project delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The directive follows protests from BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput over delays and inadequacies in the water projects, amid signs of near completion across most schemes. Only 3% of villages experience disruptions due to pipeline damages.

With top officials in attendance, Singh launched a 'Jal Sarathi' mobile app to enhance transparency and address grievances. Meanwhile, road restoration post-pipeline work nears completion, as Singh commits to addressing all remaining issues by March's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

