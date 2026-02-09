Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Juvenile

A shocking incident of a seven-year-old girl allegedly being sexually assaulted by a minor boy has sparked widespread condemnation in Odisha’s Gajapati district. Authorities have launched an investigation with plans to file a charge sheet within 15 days. Political parties demand stringent legal action and criticize the state government’s handling of such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:10 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Juvenile
Gajapati SP Jatin Kumar Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident, a seven-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in the Chandragiri outpost area under Mohana police station, within Odisha's Gajapati district. Police have registered a rape case under sections of BNS and POCSO, following the accused minor's confession.

Gajapati Superintendent of Police, Jatin Kumar Panda, confirmed to ANI that medical examinations of the young victim have been conducted, and both her and the accused's statements recorded. The police chief emphasized that the accused has confessed to the crime, and the matter is being tracked seriously, with an insisted investigation deadline of 15 days.

Meanwhile, political responses have been stark. Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond has assured legal action, while BJD spokesperson Dr. Lenin Mohanty criticized rising crime rates under the BJP, calling the area the "rape capital of the country." Congress leader Sonali Sahoo echoed these concerns, accusing the government of negligence and expressing support for the victim's family.

TRENDING

1
Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

 Global
2
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals

Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appe...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

 Lebanon
4
Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026