Outrage in Odisha: Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Juvenile

In a deeply disturbing incident, a seven-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in the Chandragiri outpost area under Mohana police station, within Odisha's Gajapati district. Police have registered a rape case under sections of BNS and POCSO, following the accused minor's confession.

Gajapati Superintendent of Police, Jatin Kumar Panda, confirmed to ANI that medical examinations of the young victim have been conducted, and both her and the accused's statements recorded. The police chief emphasized that the accused has confessed to the crime, and the matter is being tracked seriously, with an insisted investigation deadline of 15 days.

Meanwhile, political responses have been stark. Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond has assured legal action, while BJD spokesperson Dr. Lenin Mohanty criticized rising crime rates under the BJP, calling the area the "rape capital of the country." Congress leader Sonali Sahoo echoed these concerns, accusing the government of negligence and expressing support for the victim's family.