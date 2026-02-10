Left Menu

Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba after aviation fuel shortages are reported, influenced by U.S. restrictions on Venezuelan oil. Despite government assurances, airlines face operational challenges, with refueling stops in other countries planned. The situation raises concerns for travelers and highlights ongoing fuel supply issues in Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:47 IST
Air Canada announced the suspension of its flights to Cuba due to a critical shortage of aviation fuel, prompted by tightened U.S. restrictions on Cuba's oil supply from Venezuela. The move is set to impact services from February 10 through March 11, causing consternation among travelers and operational headaches for airlines.

As Cuba grapples with fuel rationing, Air Europa plans to refuel in the Dominican Republic during its Madrid-Havana route. Other airlines have faced similar challenges in the past, rerouting to third countries for fuel. Although Havana's Jose Marti International Airport showed normal operations, uncertainty looms for those traveling to and from Cuba.

Venezuela, a key supplier, halted deliveries due to U.S. sanctions, complicating matters further. With fuel supplies cut off, many airlines, including U.S.-based carriers, have precautionary plans. The situation underscores Cuba's ongoing struggle with fuel dependency and the broader implications of geopolitical tensions on global aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

