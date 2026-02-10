Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada announced the suspension of its flights to Cuba due to a critical shortage of aviation fuel, prompted by tightened U.S. restrictions on Cuba's oil supply from Venezuela. The move is set to impact services from February 10 through March 11, causing consternation among travelers and operational headaches for airlines.

As Cuba grapples with fuel rationing, Air Europa plans to refuel in the Dominican Republic during its Madrid-Havana route. Other airlines have faced similar challenges in the past, rerouting to third countries for fuel. Although Havana's Jose Marti International Airport showed normal operations, uncertainty looms for those traveling to and from Cuba.

Venezuela, a key supplier, halted deliveries due to U.S. sanctions, complicating matters further. With fuel supplies cut off, many airlines, including U.S.-based carriers, have precautionary plans. The situation underscores Cuba's ongoing struggle with fuel dependency and the broader implications of geopolitical tensions on global aviation.

