Asia Stocks Surge Amid Political Stability and Economic Optimism

Asian stocks rose for a second day, led by Tokyo's rally after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. U.S. equity futures cooled post-rally. Analysts remain optimistic about economic conditions despite potential challenges. Economic reports loom, as China moves to reduce dependence on the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:03 IST
Asian stock markets showed a positive performance, bolstered by a rally in Tokyo following the decisive electoral victory of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, increased by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 2.1% to reach a new record.

In the U.S., equity futures dipped after a recent upswing, with S&P 500 e-mini futures decreasing by 0.1%. On Monday, major indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite experienced gains due to a recovery in technology stocks.

Economic outlooks remain optimistic according to analysts, despite the upcoming release of crucial economic data this week. Additionally, concerns over U.S.-China financial ties have emerged, as Beijing seeks to reduce vulnerability to the dollar, positioning the renminbi for a heightened global role.

