Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of International Shooter in Maharashtra

International shooter Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, 27, was killed in a car accident near Manor, Palghar. His SUV collided with a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Patil's companion, Yash Prashant Choudhary, is seriously injured. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident, international shooter Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, aged 27, tragically lost his life near Manor in Palghar, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as Patil traveled from Pune to Gujarat, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Patil was driving a speeding Toyota Fortuner when it rear-ended a massive vehicle on the bustling Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on February 10, resulting in the immediate destruction of the SUV.

Accompanying Patil was 22-year-old Yash Prashant Choudhary, who sustained severe injuries in the crash. Authorities are still gathering more details on the accident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

