Pothole Peril: Alarming Spike in Road Accident Fatalities
Pothole-related road fatalities have surged by 53% in five years, with 9,438 deaths nationwide from 2020 to 2024. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest casualties. Tallying 23,056 accidents and 19,956 injuries, the data underscores an urgent need for improved road maintenance and accountability.
Recent statistics reveal a concerning rise in fatalities caused by pothole-related road accidents, marking a 53% increase over the last five years. Between 2020 and 2024, 9,438 individuals lost their lives in such incidents nationwide, with Uttar Pradesh notably contributing to over half of these fatalities.
Data provided by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari exposed a fluctuating trend where deaths slightly decreased in 2021 but subsequently escalated. A minor dip was observed in 2021, with fatalities dropping from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481. However, this number surged to 1,856 in 2022, reaching 2,161 in 2023, and peaking at 2,385 in 2024. Specifically, Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,127 deaths during this period, with 1,369 occurring in 2024 alone.
The report, derived from state police submissions, indicated 23,056 pothole-related accidents, resulting in 19,956 injuries, of which 9,670 were classified as grievously serious. While the central government oversees national highway maintenance, state governments are responsible for regional roads' upkeep. Gadkari emphasized efforts to prioritize highway maintenance through accountable agencies.
