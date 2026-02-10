Esports and Online Gaming: A New Digital Frontier with Promise and Peril

During Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, MP Kartikeya Sharma urged the Indian Government to officially recognize Esports as a sport and regulate online gaming. Sharma highlighted the economic significance of these sectors and raised alarms about child safety and mental health issues related to gaming.

Sharma emphasized that India's Orange Economy is a key component of the national digital future. With a USD 30 billion valuation, it supports around 8 percent of the workforce. The country's extensive gaming community, comprising over 500 million gamers, positions India as the largest globally, with significant market growth potential.

Despite these prospects, Sharma cautioned against the unregulated nature of online gaming. He linked excessive gaming to disorders like addiction and depression in youth, advocating for structured growth, regulation across the gaming ecosystem, and age-appropriate content audits. He praised plans for AVGC labs to prepare students for digital careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)