Netflix Changes Manoj Bajpayee Film Title Amidst Legal Challenge
Netflix has agreed to change the title of the film starring Manoj Bajpayee, originally named 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' following a legal plea over the title's perceived defamation and communal insensitivity. The Delhi High Court disposed of the case as the petitioner's grievances were addressed with the title change.
Netflix has decided to alter the title of its upcoming Manoj Bajpayee film, initially called 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' This move comes after the Delhi High Court was informed about concerns regarding the title's potentially defamatory and offensive nature.
The court was hearing a plea from Mahender Chaturvedi, whose protest was primarily against the film's name, arguing it tarnished the reputation of the Brahmin community by associating the word 'Pandat' with corruption. Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing Chaturvedi, had sought to halt the film's release, citing defamation and communal disharmony.
Chaturvedi, an Acharya devoted to Indian spiritual traditions, contended that the title violated constitutional rights and called for a stricter regulatory framework for content on OTT platforms. However, with Netflix's commitment to a title change and the petitioner's stated satisfaction, the court closed the matter.
