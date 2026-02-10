Netflix Changes Manoj Bajpayee Film Title Amidst Legal Challenge

Netflix has decided to alter the title of its upcoming Manoj Bajpayee film, initially called 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' This move comes after the Delhi High Court was informed about concerns regarding the title's potentially defamatory and offensive nature.

The court was hearing a plea from Mahender Chaturvedi, whose protest was primarily against the film's name, arguing it tarnished the reputation of the Brahmin community by associating the word 'Pandat' with corruption. Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing Chaturvedi, had sought to halt the film's release, citing defamation and communal disharmony.

Chaturvedi, an Acharya devoted to Indian spiritual traditions, contended that the title violated constitutional rights and called for a stricter regulatory framework for content on OTT platforms. However, with Netflix's commitment to a title change and the petitioner's stated satisfaction, the court closed the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)