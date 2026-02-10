Left Menu

Global Markets Hit New Highs Amid Japanese Rally and Economic Forecasts

World shares reached record highs, driven by a rally in Japan after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. Japanese stocks surged, influenced by potential fiscal stimulus. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve's policy stance and critical economic data releases are closely monitored, affecting investor decision-making.

World financial markets soared to new heights on Tuesday, buoyed by a significant surge in Japan's indices following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election triumph. Investors are now keenly awaiting key U.S. economic data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.3%, continuing its upward trend, while the MSCI All-Country World Index also saw gains. Analysts attribute Japan's optimism to Takaichi's fiscal stimulus plans, unexpectedly boosting Japanese bonds and yen.

In technology sectors, shares rebounded after last week's dip, with the Nasdaq Composite rising. U.S. economic data, set for release this week, will be critical in guiding Federal Reserve policy and influencing the dollar's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

