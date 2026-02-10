Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

The PM-SURAJ portal has exceeded its target by disbursing loans amounting to Rs 1,389.61 crore to 1.39 lakh entrepreneurs during the 2024-25 fiscal year. This initiative, overseen by the Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, aims at boosting economic empowerment for marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

These loans were facilitated through the portal by the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), the National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC). The PM-SURAJ serves as a unified platform for consolidating concessional credit support schemes and integrating state channelizing agencies with partner banks.

The program has broadened its reach to include De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-nomadic Tribes, providing timely financial assistance with an average turnaround time of two to four weeks from application submission to loan approval. Minister Kumar highlighted the achievement of exceeding the target, marking a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of underprivileged communities.