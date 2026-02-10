Left Menu

Journalist Ravi Nair Sentenced in Adani Defamation Case

Journalist Ravi Nair received a one-year imprisonment sentence and a Rs 5,000 fine after being convicted of criminal defamation by a Gandhinagar court. The case, filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd, was based on Nair's allegedly defamatory statements on digital platforms, deemed damaging to the company's reputation.

Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to one year of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The conviction comes in the wake of a criminal defamation case lodged by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

AEL accused Nair of disseminating defamatory content on digital platforms, tarnishing the company's reputation. The court found Nair guilty under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 500. The proceedings were conducted without requiring a separate hearing for the punishment phase, as the case was triable as a summons case.

The magistrate emphasized that journalists like Nair, as public commentators, should be aware of the repercussions of their statements on digital platforms. In declining leniency, the court remarked on Nair's awareness of legal consequences, asserting that probation could weaken the law's deterrent effect. Consequently, a sentence balancing seriousness and fairness was imposed, reinforcing accountability in cases of reputational harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

