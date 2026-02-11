Left Menu

Citgo Sale Stalled: Uncertain Future Amid Political Shifts

The sale of Citgo Petroleum, poised to transition from Venezuela-owned PDV Holding to Elliott Investment Management's Amber Energy, remains stalled. U.S. Treasury and State Departments have yet to approve, amidst political changes in Venezuela. This uncertainty hinders Citgo's strategic decisions, affecting numerous creditors awaiting compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:33 IST
Citgo Sale Stalled: Uncertain Future Amid Political Shifts
Citgo Petroleum is at the center of a high-stakes financial standoff as its sale to Elliott Investment Management's affiliate remains frozen, even months post-approval by a U.S. judge. The Delaware court's $5.9 billion sale order is yet to be executed, pending U.S. Treasury Department clearance.

The political shift in Venezuela, with the U.S. having recently ousted President Nicolas Maduro, adds layers of complexity to the sale proceedings. Questions loom large over Citgo's rightful ownership, especially as the U.S. tries to re-energize Venezuela's energy sector and tackle creditor compensations.

Amidst bureaucratic inertia, Citgo faces operational constraints imposed by the sale order. The company's usual business maneuvers are restricted without Amber's nod, leaving creditors like ConocoPhillips in limbo and raising stakes in Washington's lobbying landscape.

