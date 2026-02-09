Left Menu

China's Shift in U.S. Treasury Holdings Spurs Financial Caution

Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to reduce their holdings of U.S. Treasuries, aiming to minimize concentration risk and market volatility. This guidance, not applicable to state holdings, emphasizes risk diversification rather than geopolitical motives. The move came before a call between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:36 IST
In a bid to manage concentration risk and mitigate market volatility, Chinese regulators have recommended financial institutions reduce their holdings of U.S. Treasuries, Bloomberg News revealed. This strategic advisory is based on concerns about market stability rather than geopolitical tensions.

Financial institutions have been urged to limit their purchases of U.S. government bonds and to reduce existing high exposure. However, this directive does not extend to state-owned holdings, underscoring a targeted approach to risk management.

The guidance's timing is notable, preceding a recent telephonic dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Market participants continue to scrutinize the implications of U.S. fiscal policies and their impact on the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

