Tragic Mass Suicide in Mathura: Family of Five Dies

A chilling mass suicide has shaken Mathura's Khapparpur village, as authorities confirm the deaths of a family of five. According to police, 35-year-old farmer Manish Kumar was electrocuted, his wife hanged herself, and their three minor children were strangled in an apparent tragic culmination of undisclosed family struggles.

The discovery was made by Manish's brother after the children did not emerge for morning play. Forensic teams are analyzing a purported suicide note, wall scribblings, and a video recorded by Manish, all suggesting the couple willingly ended their lives. Manish declared no financial troubles and requested no blame be placed on others.

District and police officials are investigating thoroughly, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing grief over the incident and urging full support for surviving relatives. The local community remains in shock as many questions about the family's distress remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)