Tragic Mass Suicide in Mathura: Family of Five Dies

In a tragic mass suicide case in Mathura's Khapparpur village, a farmer named Manish Kumar, his wife, and three children died under mysterious circumstances. Initial post-mortem reports suggest electrocution, hanging, and strangulation as causes of death. A suicide note and video indicate the family's struggles, prompting a thorough police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A chilling mass suicide has shaken Mathura's Khapparpur village, as authorities confirm the deaths of a family of five. According to police, 35-year-old farmer Manish Kumar was electrocuted, his wife hanged herself, and their three minor children were strangled in an apparent tragic culmination of undisclosed family struggles.

The discovery was made by Manish's brother after the children did not emerge for morning play. Forensic teams are analyzing a purported suicide note, wall scribblings, and a video recorded by Manish, all suggesting the couple willingly ended their lives. Manish declared no financial troubles and requested no blame be placed on others.

District and police officials are investigating thoroughly, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing grief over the incident and urging full support for surviving relatives. The local community remains in shock as many questions about the family's distress remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

