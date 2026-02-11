Justice Department Probes Election Allegations in Georgia

Recent court documents have unveiled that the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the 2020 election proceedings in Fulton County, Georgia. The inquiry began following a referral from an election integrity official, appointed by former President Donald Trump.

These newly disclosed documents highlight the department's efforts to probe into allegations concerning the electoral processes in the region. The investigation marks a significant development in understanding the complexities surrounding the 2020 election.

The involvement of a Trump-appointed official in triggering the investigation adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing scrutiny of electoral integrity and operations within Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)