Justice Department Probes Election Allegations in Georgia

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. This probe was commenced following a referral from an election integrity official, who was appointed under the Trump administration, according to recently revealed court documents.

These newly disclosed documents highlight the department's efforts to probe into allegations concerning the electoral processes in the region. The investigation marks a significant development in understanding the complexities surrounding the 2020 election.

The involvement of a Trump-appointed official in triggering the investigation adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing scrutiny of electoral integrity and operations within Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

