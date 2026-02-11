Jupiter International Expands Solar Manufacturing with New Unit
Jupiter International has launched its third solar cell unit in Baddi, doubling its production capacity to nearly 2 GW. The new facility focuses on high-efficiency mono PERC technology, creating numerous green jobs. The expansion aligns with global solar manufacturing standards and emphasizes technology leadership.
Jupiter International has announced the commissioning of a new solar cell manufacturing unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, effectively doubling its production capacity.
The new unit, developed by Jupiter Solartech Pvt Ltd, is focused on high-efficiency mono PERC technology to align with global standards.
This expansion is expected to double the local workforce and aligns with Jupiter's roadmap to enhance technology leadership in the solar sector.
