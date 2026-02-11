Jupiter International Expands Solar Manufacturing with New Unit

Jupiter International has announced the commissioning of a new solar cell manufacturing unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, effectively doubling its production capacity.

The new unit, developed by Jupiter Solartech Pvt Ltd, is focused on high-efficiency mono PERC technology to align with global standards.

This expansion is expected to double the local workforce and aligns with Jupiter's roadmap to enhance technology leadership in the solar sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)