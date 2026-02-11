Care.fi Secures $8 Million to Revolutionize Healthcare Financing

In a significant boost to the healthcare financing sector, Care.fi, a healthcare-focused fintech company, has announced the successful raise of $8 million in a Series A funding round.

The newly acquired capital intends to expand the company's footprint into additional Indian cities and accelerate international growth in the United States and the Middle East. Additionally, there's a focus on further developing its AI-powered healthcare operating system.

Established in 2021, Care.fi provides claim and supply financing under government and insurance-backed schemes. It aims to expedite claims disbursement and streamline financial operations for hospitals, promising cash flow predictability through its NBFC arm.

