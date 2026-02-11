Left Menu

Care.fi Secures $8 Million in Series A Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

Healthcare fintech Care.fi has secured $8 million in Series A funding to expand operations and enhance product development. Led by July Ventures, the funding includes equity and debt elements from various partners. Care.fi plans to grow in India, the U.S., and the Middle East, enhancing its AI-based healthcare platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:19 IST
Care.fi Secures $8 Million in Series A Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Care.fi, a fintech company specializing in healthcare solutions, has successfully raised $8 million in a Series A funding round aimed at boosting its operational reach and advancing its product offerings.

The funding effort, spearheaded by July Ventures, combined $5 million in equity financing and $3 million in debt financing from several notable investors, including Peak XV Partners, Accion Venture Lab, and Sadev Ventures, with debt contributions from Trifecta and Vivriti.

With the newly secured funds, Care.fi intends to broaden its geographical footprint across Indian cities and position itself for growth in the U.S. and the Middle East. Additionally, a significant portion of the investment will focus on enhancing its AI-powered healthcare operating system, which facilitates quicker claim processing and offers financial solutions to healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Mursh...

 India
2
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Canada's Deadly High School Shooting

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Canada's Deadly High School Shooting

 Global
3
Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea on Paddy Moisture Norms

Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea on Paddy Moisture Norms

 India
4
Gezani's Fury: Cyclone Ravages Madagascar's Coastline

Gezani's Fury: Cyclone Ravages Madagascar's Coastline

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026