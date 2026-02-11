Care.fi Secures $8 Million in Series A Funding to Enhance AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

Care.fi, a fintech company specializing in healthcare solutions, has successfully raised $8 million in a Series A funding round aimed at boosting its operational reach and advancing its product offerings.

The funding effort, spearheaded by July Ventures, combined $5 million in equity financing and $3 million in debt financing from several notable investors, including Peak XV Partners, Accion Venture Lab, and Sadev Ventures, with debt contributions from Trifecta and Vivriti.

With the newly secured funds, Care.fi intends to broaden its geographical footprint across Indian cities and position itself for growth in the U.S. and the Middle East. Additionally, a significant portion of the investment will focus on enhancing its AI-powered healthcare operating system, which facilitates quicker claim processing and offers financial solutions to healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)