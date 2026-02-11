Kejriwal's Defense Closes Arguments in Delhi Excise Case

In a significant move, the defense for Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the Delhi Excise policy case has finalized their arguments in a Rouse Avenue court, challenging the allegations against them.

The senior advocate N Hariharan, representing Kejriwal, contended before Special Judge Jitendra Singh that the charges lack substance and are not backed by any incriminating evidence, describing the chargesheets as repetitive and unfounded.

The court has directed the accused's counsels to submit written submissions while scheduling rebuttal arguments by the CBI for February 12, represented by ASG DP Singh.