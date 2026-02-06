MP Pushes for Lower Interest Rates to Alleviate TNGEDCO's Financial Strain
DMK MP R Girirajan requested the central government to lower loan interest rates from PFC and REC Ltd by 1.5 percentage points. This move aims to reduce the financial burden on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, which pays hefty interest yearly on these loans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
During a session in the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP R Girirajan highlighted the financial struggles faced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TNGEDCO).
He urged the Centre to help alleviate this burden by reducing loan interest rates from Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd by at least 1.5 percentage points.
The reduced rates are expected to ease TNGEDCO's annual interest payments. Currently, these interest costs tally up to approximately Rs 7,000 crore annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Alert in Tamil Nadu: Avian Flu Fears Spark Urgent Response
DMK vs AIADMK: Clash Over Tamil Nadu's Election Manifestos
Tamil Nadu's Industrial Renaissance: Rs 34,237 Crore Boost
Political Uproar in Tamil Nadu Over Minister's Migrant Remarks
Tamil Nadu's Thriving Dugong Population: A Conservation Success Story