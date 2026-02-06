MP Pushes for Lower Interest Rates to Alleviate TNGEDCO's Financial Strain

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP R Girirajan highlighted the financial struggles faced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TNGEDCO).

He urged the Centre to help alleviate this burden by reducing loan interest rates from Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd by at least 1.5 percentage points.

The reduced rates are expected to ease TNGEDCO's annual interest payments. Currently, these interest costs tally up to approximately Rs 7,000 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)