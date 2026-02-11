Modi’s Assam Visit: ELF Inauguration, Airshow, and Infrastructure Boosts

In a show of strength and strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land on a newly developed Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on a highway in Assam's Dibrugarh district. This grand opening will be marked by a mega airshow featuring IAF fighter jets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

The prime minister's itinerary includes the inauguration of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River, described as an 'architectural marvel' by the Chief Minister, and the launch of an AI-enabled hyperscale data center. This underscores a significant step towards technological advancement and connectivity in the region.

Adding to the bustling visit, Modi will also flag off 100 electric buses for Guwahati and address a political rally. These efforts come in anticipation of upcoming state assembly elections, marking Modi's third visit to Assam in recent months.

