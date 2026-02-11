Supreme Court to Review Pleas Against Assam CM’s Alleged Hate Speeches

The Supreme Court has agreed to schedule hearings for a batch of petitions filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The petitions accuse Sarma of delivering hate speeches targeting Muslims in Assam, amidst rising tensions in the state.

A separate plea from CPI(M) and CPI leader Annie Raja had highlighted a viral video showing the chief minister allegedly aiming a rifle at Muslim community members. This prompted fresh attention and demands for judicial intervention.

The latest petition, brought forth by notable figures like former professor Hiren Gohain and journalist Paresh Chandra Malakar, contends that Sarma's statements promote enmity and discrimination against Bengali-origin Muslims, using derogatory terms such as 'Miya' and 'Bangladeshi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)