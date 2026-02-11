Tamil Nadu's Rose Rush: Blossoming Exports for Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, the rose export business in Tamil Nadu is flourishing. Krishnagiri district, particularly Thally and Hosur, plays a crucial role in the state's flower export industry. With rising global demand for fresh flowers, large consignments of roses are dispatched daily to international markets.

Krishnagiri's renowned rose varieties, including the Taj Mahal and Kohinoor, are cultivated in vivid shades of red, yellow, and more. Besides roses, farmers in Hosur, Thally, and Shoolagiri grow gerberas and carnations across thousands of acres. Yet, roses remain the most coveted flower during the Valentine's season.

Local exporter Bajuria produces diverse rose varieties across 35 acres in Agalakottai, targeting the Valentine's market with exports to Singapore, Malaysia, and Europe. Superior quality and longevity of blooms ensure high prices abroad. This is bolstered by Tamil Nadu's support for infrastructure and technical assistance to flower growers.