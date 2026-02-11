Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Rose Rush: Blossoming Exports for Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day nears, the export of roses from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district is surging. Known for top-quality roses, regions like Thally and Hosur are shipping vibrant varieties to global destinations, supported by rising demand and government assistance.

Tamil Nadu: Rose exports from Krishnagiri district surge ahead of Valentine's Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Valentine's Day approaches, the rose export business in Tamil Nadu is flourishing. Krishnagiri district, particularly Thally and Hosur, plays a crucial role in the state's flower export industry. With rising global demand for fresh flowers, large consignments of roses are dispatched daily to international markets.

Krishnagiri's renowned rose varieties, including the Taj Mahal and Kohinoor, are cultivated in vivid shades of red, yellow, and more. Besides roses, farmers in Hosur, Thally, and Shoolagiri grow gerberas and carnations across thousands of acres. Yet, roses remain the most coveted flower during the Valentine's season.

Local exporter Bajuria produces diverse rose varieties across 35 acres in Agalakottai, targeting the Valentine's market with exports to Singapore, Malaysia, and Europe. Superior quality and longevity of blooms ensure high prices abroad. This is bolstered by Tamil Nadu's support for infrastructure and technical assistance to flower growers.

