Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline suspended, Ukraine foreign ministry says

Russian ​oil transit to eastern Europe ​via the Ukrainian ‌part of ​the Druzhba oil pipeline has been suspended since January 27 owing to a Russian ‌attack, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Thursday. "This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the latest targeted Russian strike on January 27th, ‌which stopped oil transit," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on ‌X, adding photographs of firefighters against a backdrop of flames.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline suspended, Ukraine foreign ministry says

Russian ​oil transit to eastern Europe ​via the Ukrainian ‌part of ​the Druzhba oil pipeline has been suspended since January 27 owing to a Russian ‌attack, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the latest targeted Russian strike on January 27th, ‌which stopped oil transit," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on ‌X, adding photographs of firefighters against a backdrop of flames. Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz reported on January 27 that Russia had attacked one of ⁠its facilities ​in eastern Ukraine ⁠but did not specify which one. However, local officials in the city of ⁠Brody warned the population about pollution from burning oil products.

Brody is where ​the Druzhba oil pipeline meets the Brody-Odesa oil pipeline, which ⁠was built to connect Druzhba to Black Sea oil terminals. The strike was a ⁠rare ​case of Russian forces attacking an oil pipeline through which Russia supplies oil to Europe.

Ukraine, however, has repeatedly attacked ⁠Druzhba on Russian territory, causing oil pumping to stop and sparking protests from ⁠Hungary and ⁠Slovakia. Sybiha said that Hungary was preparing to complain again about problems with Russian oil transit through Druzhba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One-day nationwide strike called by trade unions gets mixed response in Maharashtra

One-day nationwide strike called by trade unions gets mixed response in Maha...

 India
2
Ex-German chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver first Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture

Ex-German chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver first Manmohan Singh Memorial ...

 India
3
Telangana govt to roll out mobile anganwadi units in Hyderabad

Telangana govt to roll out mobile anganwadi units in Hyderabad

 India
4
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail from Kanpur court

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail from Kanpur court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026