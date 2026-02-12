Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Russia to send crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia reports

"Supply of crude and oil products is ⁠expected ​from Russia to Cuba in the ⁠near future as humanitarian aid," a Russian embassy diplomat told the newspaper. Izvestia said Russia last sent oil to Cuba in February ⁠2025, delivering 100,000 metric tons.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia to send crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia reports

Russia is preparing to send crude ‌oil and fuel cargoes to Cuba in the near future, Izvestia newspaper said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Cuba. Cuba is grappling with fuel shortages after the U.S. moved to choke off its oil supplies. ‌The communist-run island has warned international airlines that jet fuel will no longer be available, the latest sign ‌of fast-worsening conditions.

The country has long relied on Venezuela for much of its jet fuel, but it has not received crude or refined products from its closest ally since mid-December, when Washington moved to block Venezuelan exports. "Supply of crude and oil products is ⁠expected ​from Russia to Cuba in the ⁠near future as humanitarian aid," a Russian embassy diplomat told the newspaper.

Izvestia said Russia last sent oil to Cuba in February ⁠2025, delivering 100,000 metric tons. The Kremlin declined to comment directly on the reported plan but said it was in contact ​with Havana to discuss possible support.

"We are in close contact with our Cuban friends, and we ⁠are discussing options for providing them with assistance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Asked whether Washington might escalate tariffs on Russian goods if Moscow ⁠helps ​Cuba, Peskov said: "We wouldn't want any escalation, but on the other hand, we don't have much trade with the United States right now. We'd probably count on constructive dialogue and a solution to existing ⁠problems through dialogue."

Russia has said Cuba's fuel situation is critical and accused the U.S. of trying to "suffocate" the ⁠island's economy. Moscow has pledge ⁠to oppose any form of military intervention and voiced solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela. Russia also said on Wednesday it would suspend flights to Cuba once Russian tourists ‌leave the ‌island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Bund yields flat around multi-week lows, EU summit in focus

UPDATE 1-Bund yields flat around multi-week lows, EU summit in focus

 Global
2
Haryana CM offered BJP ticket from Sangrur, sought closed-door meeting: Punjab AAP MLA

Haryana CM offered BJP ticket from Sangrur, sought closed-door meeting: Punj...

 India
3
Lufthansa says 100,000 passengers affected by strikes

Lufthansa says 100,000 passengers affected by strikes

 Germany
4
Cabinet to decide on resumption of matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cabinet to decide on resumption of matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026