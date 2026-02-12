UPDATE 2-Russia to send crude oil and fuel to Cuba soon, Izvestia reports

Russia is preparing to send crude ‌oil and fuel cargoes to Cuba in the near future, Izvestia newspaper said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Cuba. Cuba is grappling with fuel shortages after the U.S. moved to choke off its oil supplies. ‌The communist-run island has warned international airlines that jet fuel will no longer be available, the latest sign ‌of fast-worsening conditions.

The country has long relied on Venezuela for much of its jet fuel, but it has not received crude or refined products from its closest ally since mid-December, when Washington moved to block Venezuelan exports. "Supply of crude and oil products is ⁠expected ​from Russia to Cuba in the ⁠near future as humanitarian aid," a Russian embassy diplomat told the newspaper.

Izvestia said Russia last sent oil to Cuba in February ⁠2025, delivering 100,000 metric tons. The Kremlin declined to comment directly on the reported plan but said it was in contact ​with Havana to discuss possible support.

"We are in close contact with our Cuban friends, and we ⁠are discussing options for providing them with assistance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Asked whether Washington might escalate tariffs on Russian goods if Moscow ⁠helps ​Cuba, Peskov said: "We wouldn't want any escalation, but on the other hand, we don't have much trade with the United States right now. We'd probably count on constructive dialogue and a solution to existing ⁠problems through dialogue."

Russia has said Cuba's fuel situation is critical and accused the U.S. of trying to "suffocate" the ⁠island's economy. Moscow has pledge ⁠to oppose any form of military intervention and voiced solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela. Russia also said on Wednesday it would suspend flights to Cuba once Russian tourists ‌leave the ‌island.

