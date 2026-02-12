Jim Murray with Abhishek Khaitan at the First Public Tasting of Rampur 1943 Virasat

Hosted by Abhishek Khaitan, MD of Radico Khaitan, the evening celebrated a decade of Rampur Indian Single Malt's global rise. New Delhi, February 12, 2026: Radico Khaitan, one of India's largest spirits companies, hosted an exclusive tasting of its recently launched Indian single malt, Rampur 1943 Virasat, led by globally renowned whisky expert, connoisseur and author of The Whisky Bible, Jim Murray. Held in the very exclusive quarters of ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the event followed Murray's visit to the Rampur Distillery and showcased the craftsmanship behind the expression while reflecting the growing international interest in Indian single malts. The tasting session saw Jim Murray guide spirit enthusiasts through the making and maturation of Rampur 1943 Virasat. He highlighted how the expression derives its distinctive character from six-row Indian barley grown in the foothills of the Himalayas and from newly designed pot stills that preserve Rampur's core identity while enabling a more refined profile. Murray also elaborated on the whisky's maturation journey, beginning in American bourbon barrels and concluding with a finishing period in ruby port pipes. He noted how North India's extreme climatic shifts, from intense summers to cold winters and monsoons, accelerate ageing and contribute layers of depth, balance, and complexity to the spirit. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Ltd., said, ''Welcoming Jim Murray to experience Rampur 1943 Virasat, and to share his perspective after visiting our distillery, is a moment of affirmation. It reflects how far Indian single malts have come over the past decade, propelled not by circumstance, but by conviction, discipline, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence. As we celebrate a decade of perfection with Rampur Indian Single Malt, our new innovation Rampur 1943 Virasat stands as a tribute to our legacy. At the same time, the introduction of our new pot stills marks a transformative chapter for us. They are designed to elevate and intensify flavour, crafting a profile that resonates with a new generation of whisky drinkers, without ever compromising the soul of Rampur.'' Mr. Jim Murray, the whisky expert added, ''Thirty-years ago I put Rampur distillery on the whisky map by first visiting it and then writing about it in my book Jim Murray's Complete Book of Whisky. The oldest whisky of this then fledgling distillery was just 18 months, and no decision had been made to bottle it as a single malt. I strongly encouraged them that they should: I definitely considered it good enough. Three decades on and I'm officially now opening their latest stillhouse and tasting a new creation in Virasat which has stretched their portfolio even wider. Amazingly, in the 2026 Jim Murray's Whisky Bible the nine Rampur single malts I reviewed scored, on average, 91.9 points out of 100. That's really some achievement. Having tasted Virasat, I can't see that average dropping any time soon.'' The tasting brought together connoisseurs and industry stakeholders, further highlighting the increasing recognition of Indian single malts within the global whisky community. Rampur 1943 Virasat draws inspiration from the legacy of the Rampur Distillery, established in 1943, and represents decades of distilling expertise combined with a contemporary approach to whisky-making. Crafted from select Indian malted barley and matured under India's unique climatic conditions, the expression embodies a harmonious balance of tradition and innovation.

