Russia ‌has outlined ​potential areas for economic cooperation with the Trump administration, including a ‌possible return to using the U.S. dollar in bilateral dealings, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal Kremlin memo.

The senior-level ‌document, dated this year, sets out seven areas ‌where Russian and U.S. economic objectives align after any Ukraine war settlement, the report said. These include cooperation on promoting ⁠fossil fuels ​over renewable ⁠energy, as well as collaborative ventures in natural gas, offshore petroleum ⁠and strategic minerals that could benefit American firms, it ​said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The United ⁠States had been drawing up plans for potential sanctions relief ⁠for ​Russia as President Donald Trump sought to restore ties with Moscow and end the Ukraine ⁠war. But in January, a U.S. official said Trump would ⁠allow ⁠a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries doing business with Russia to move forward in Congress.

