Rickelton and De Kock Shine as South Africa Dominates Afghanistan

Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock's explosive half-centuries secured a century partnership, leading South Africa to 187 for six against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Group D match. Despite an early setback, their aggressive play against Afghan bowlers ensured a competitive total for the Proteas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:44 IST
Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock delivered electrifying performances during South Africa's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. The duo's quickfire half-centuries powered the team to an imposing 187 for six in their Group D clash.

Rickelton, the standout performer, smashed 61 off just 28 balls while De Kock contributed a solid 59, crafting a 114-run stand that set the tone for South Africa's innings. Despite an early dismissal of skipper Aiden Markram by Fazalhaq Farooqi, the pair's aggressive approach against Afghan bowlers paid dividends, particularly during the middle overs.

While Rashid Khan's brilliance briefly halted their momentum, reducing South Africa's scoring spree, contributions from David Miller and Marco Jansen ensured a formidable total. The match showcased a thrilling display of batting prowess, bold strategies, and Afghanistan's counterattack efforts.

