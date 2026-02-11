Rickelton and De Kock Shine as South Africa Dominates Afghanistan

Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock delivered electrifying performances during South Africa's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. The duo's quickfire half-centuries powered the team to an imposing 187 for six in their Group D clash.

Rickelton, the standout performer, smashed 61 off just 28 balls while De Kock contributed a solid 59, crafting a 114-run stand that set the tone for South Africa's innings. Despite an early dismissal of skipper Aiden Markram by Fazalhaq Farooqi, the pair's aggressive approach against Afghan bowlers paid dividends, particularly during the middle overs.

While Rashid Khan's brilliance briefly halted their momentum, reducing South Africa's scoring spree, contributions from David Miller and Marco Jansen ensured a formidable total. The match showcased a thrilling display of batting prowess, bold strategies, and Afghanistan's counterattack efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)